Swansea City vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017/18

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:30AM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Darmian; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Swansea City predicted XI: (4-3-3) Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Brittom, Fer; Ayew, Abraham, Routledge.

Mourinho will also be without a few players for the game. Luke Shaw and Ashley Young remain out but the United boss gave a positive update at his press conference as he revealed that the pair will make their comeback for the U23s next week. Marcos Rojo is the only other United player missing due to a long term knee injury. Therefore, Mourinho could end up choosing the same team he chose last week given how successful the result was.

In terms of team news for the game, Clement will be without his star striker Fernando Llorente due to a fractured arm which he suffered during pre-season. Ki Sung-Yeung and Nathan Dyer are the other notable absentees for the game which means that Clement could give Roque Mesa his debut after joining from Las Palmas during the summer.

In terms of transfers news for United, Mourinho confirmed in his press conference that it is unlikely that United will add to the signings of Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic. The United boss though did say that he is happy with the squad as it is even if they don't get the final transfer they wanted at the start of the summer.

Finally, after lots of rumours and reports this summer, Gylfi Sigurdsson left the Swans this week to join Everton for a rumoured £45million. It is a big blow for Clement as his star player has left so he will be looking for his other players to fill the void this weekend.

The last time the two sides met at the Liberty Stadium last season, Mourinho's men ran out comfortable 3-1 winners. Paul Pogba opened the scoring for the Red Devils before Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a brace before half-time. Therefore, the Swans will be looking to improve on that when they face the same opponents.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's men got their campaign off to the perfect start last weekend when they dispatched West Ham United 4-0 at Old Trafford with Romelu Lukaku scoring two on his debut.

Paul Clement's side just about came away with a 0-0 draw last weekend against Southampton, who had plenty of chances to win the game, and will be looking to get off to a perfect start in their first home game of the season.

The second week of matches in the Premier League gets underway with this clash in Wales as both sides will look to build on their opening day results.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Liberty Stadium between Swansea City and Manchester United. Kick-off at the Liberty Stadium is set for 12:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.