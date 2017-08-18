Nemanja Matić states that Manchester United is the biggest club he has played for

Above: Nemanja Matić during the 4-0 win over West Ham | Photo: Getty Image/John Peters

Manchester United's newest midfielder recruit Nemanja Matić has stated that The Red Devils are the biggest club that he has played for in his career, with the Serbian stating that pulling on the red shirt is a "different" experience.

Everyone knows what United is about

Matić has quite the career so far prior to his move to Old Trafford, having already played for the likes of Benfica and Chelsea whom United paid £40million for the Serbian's services.

The 29-year-old has already settled in very well in his new surroundings of the North West, and has managed to become a fan favourite overnight with his performances including Sunday's 4-0 win over West Ham.

The Red Devils is not only one of the biggest football clubs but globally one of the biggest brands out there, and ahead of the trip to Swansea Matić stated that United is the biggest club that he has played for.

"Definitely," Matić told Sky Sports when asked if United are the biggest club he has played for. "Everyone knows what Manchester United is about."

"When you say Manchester United, it is different," the Serbian stated. "Also Chelsea is a big club, Benfica are the biggest club in Portugal. But Manchester is Manchester."

"When I came here for the first day," the 29-year-old admitted. "I could feel that the people at the club help you every day if you need something and supporters are very important for this club."

"After every training session, they are waiting for us outside the training ground to take pictures," he said talking about the United fans. "To give a signature so I think the club is one of the biggest in the world."

"Maybe you have two or three clubs similar to United," Matić added. "But Manchester is one of the biggest clubs in the world for sure."

Playing well together

José Mourinho's men are already beginning to reap the rewards of Matić's influence in the centre of the midfield, as his solidity has already allowed for the likes of Paul Pogba to release their creativity.

The Frenchman put in a man-of-a-match performance on Sunday which included scoring the fourth goal, Matić stated that he believes himself and Pogba played "very well" together and his happiness to "have him in the team".

“I think we play together very well,” he told manutd.com on his relationship with Pogba. “We help each other."

"I have to say he played good in attack and also helped a lot when we were defending," the midfielder stated. "He always played next to me."

"We are there on the pitch to fight for each other," Matić concluded. "We will continue like this and I’m happy to have him in the team.”