Paul Pogba hoping for “confident” Man Utd to continue hot form after Swansea rout

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has called on his teammates to keep up the magnificent start to the Premier League season after back-to-back 4-0 victories against West Ham United and Swansea City.

José Mourinho’s men have kicked off their title challenge in the perfect fashion which has understandably filled plenty of supporters with confidence as much as it’s been glowing off each player on the pitch.

United wanting to stay on the same path

United’s fine introduction to the new campaign continued on Saturday afternoon as goals within the 80th and 84th minute from Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial complimented Eric Bailly’s first goal for the club just before the break.

Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time at the Liberty Stadium, Pogba highlighted his team’s intentions to extend the current form they’re in. “We’ve had a very good result, 4-0 again with a clean sheet, we want to carry on down this road.”

Tour 2017 was the no. 6’s first pre-season with the Reds and stronger connections with others around him is certainly showing, with many fans up and down the country touting him for Premier League Player of the Year this time around.

“More confidence” than last season

The dynamic Frenchman has already bagged himself two goals after the close season, a third of what he managed throughout the whole of last term in the top flight, and he’s put it down to being with the squad for a year.

“We are more confident,” Pogba revealed when asked what was different compared to the 2016/17 season. “We know each other more. We work for each other and I think that is easier for us.”

With back-up from Nemanja Matić and creative players such as Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Juan Mata attacking alongside him, the sky really is the limit for Paul Pogba, and it’s exciting to see how impressive he can actually get.