Luke Shaw and Ashley Young return from injury for Man United's under-23 side

Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have returned from injury for Manchester United, playing 60 minutes for the club's under-23 side in Premier League 2 against Swansea City on Monday evening.

The two Englishman have been out of action for some months, and both players' futures have come into question.

Shaw and Young return

Shaw's last appearance was for United's first team on April 30 against Swansea City. Ashley Young hasn't played a game since May 4, when he came on as a sub against Celta Vigo, only to be taken off 10 minutes later with a knock.

Man Utd manager José Mourinho will be pleased to see two useful players back, particularly Shaw. The young left-back fell out of favour with the Portuguese last season, but comments this summer from Mourinho and various reports seem to suggest a return to Shaw as first-choice left-back once he fully recovers. Reports on August 18 suggested that United will extend Shaw's contract by one-year.

Embed from Getty Images

Shaw spoken of positively in recent weeks

Daley Blind and Italian Matteo Darmian have been used so far during pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign, as well as youngster Demi Mitchell. The two more senior options lack significantly in the attacking department, an attribute Shaw certainly beats his teammates in.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young was a valuable utility player last season for Mourinho, making 19 appearances in a number of different positions. Under Louis van Gaal, Mourinho's predecessor, Young was equally useful, playing at left-back, right-back, on both wings and upfront as a lone striker at times.

Rojo remains sidelined

United still have a number of injury issues. Centre-back Marcos Rojo remains unlikely to return from ligament damage until December.

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, who suffered knee ligament damage in the same game as Rojo, the UEFA Europa League semi-final at home to Anderlecht, could yet sign a new deal at the club, and possibly as early as this week.

The 35-year-old's recovery has been nothing short of remarkable given his age. It was assumed he'd be handed a new deal in January 2018, but due to the speed of his return, he may sign a deal on lower wages than his previous contract before the end of the August transfer window to ensure he can be registered for the Premier League.