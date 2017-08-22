Mourinho constantly in touch, reveals Palace loanee Fosu-Mensah

(photo: Getty Images / Nur Photo)

Tim Fosu-Mensah has revealed that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has consistently been keeping tabs on the defender since he left Old Trafford on loan.

The defender joined Crystal Palace just under a fortnight ago and has started both of the Eagles Premier League matches so far this season.

The Dutchman has been hearing a lot from Mourinho and expressed his delight at the manager’s support.

He texts, he calls

He told the Daily Mail: "He’s been texting me but sometimes he rings as well. Sometimes it’s the assistant Rui Faria too but it’s definitely good to have that contact because I’m still under contract there."

Going on to say that the boss has "told me just to keep focusing on my game," the defender went into the details surrounding the loan a little more, saying; We spoke and both came to an agreement that this is the best move for my development and he said that we would keep talking to each other.”

Despite Palace losing both of their opening games of the new season, a 3-0 reverse to Huddersfield Town and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, the 19 year-old has impressed so far. An incredible last ditch tackle against the Terriers was a standout moment and he has shown Frank De Boer how talented he is.

Fosu-Mensah has been playing at CB as part of a back three although at Old Trafford we’ve often seen him feature at right-back or defensive midfield, but the Dutchman is more than comfortable with his role at Selhurst Park.

“I’m fine playing wherever the manager wants me to,” he said. “I’ve played centre back when I was younger, I know how to play in that role.

It’s important for me now to get games. I’m 19 almost 20. I need to keep playing and learn a lot and keep improving,” he added.

Fosu-Mensah made his Red Devils debut coming on as a substitute in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford in February 2016. He’s made 21 United appearances so far which includes 11 under Jose Mourinho.