Gary Neville claims Rashford was vital in Martial's fantastic start to the season

Anthony Martial celebrating Swansea win with Marcus Rashford / Dam Mullan via Getty Images

Gary Neville admits that Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has been key to Anthony Martial's great start to the season.

The ex-AS Monaco man has enjoyed a very good start to the season having scored two goals and assisting one in just two games.

He is only two goals away to match last season's total goals tally in the Premier League. Although he was praised by his boss Jose Mourinho, Anthony Martial did not start both the games he scored in, giving way to the young talented English International Marcus Rashford.

While the majority of the opinions were on Martial to start, Gary Neville was one of the very few to speak in support of the English International.

'He's a brilliant finisher'

He told Sky Sports: "Martial has been devastating when coming off the bench but there's no doubt he's coming on against teams that are tired." Gary Neville believes that although Martial looked frightening when he came on, he only had a fantastic start because of the fact that he came off the bench and played against defenders whose legs were tired as the game was nearing to end.

He then continued to speak for the youngster by adding that replacing Rashford for Martial would be unfair: "He’s a brilliant finisher, his composure is brilliant. It’d be unfair for him to come in at the expense of Rashford. If you look at his work, his dribbles, his sprints." This clearly shows that he wants to see more of the talented youngster who has been pretty quiet on the pitch so far.

Who deserves to start, Martial or Rashford?

It's true that players cannot be judged based on a few games but starting a player who is in red hot form would be a sensible thing to do by Jose Mourinho especially when he's eyeing for the Premier League trophy this season. Of course, there could be other reasons to not start Martial due to tactical reasons, which is completely understandable.

Both wingers will get time to prove themselves especially with competitions such as the Champions League and the FA Cup nearing so there is no reason to rush in starting either of them.