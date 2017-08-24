Carabao Cup holders Manchester United to face Burton Albion in the third round

Above: Manchester United have drawn Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

Manchester United will face a tough test as they prepare to begin their defence of the newly christened Carabao Cup, as they welcome Championship side Burton Albion to Old Trafford in the third round.

Looking to lift it once again

The Red Devils head into this season's competition looking to add their sixth League Cup title to their trophy cabinet, with manager José Mourinho securing his first piece of major silverware after a 3-2 win over Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The Carabao Cup draw took place in Beijing around 4:30am English time, with Burton securing a trip to the Theatre of Dreams having pulled out a narrow 2-1 win over the in-form Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

These two sides have only met twice before and it was a quite the fixture back in 2006, The Brewers who were then a non-league side pulled off a goalless draw in their FA Cup clash before being defeated 5-0 in the return leg.

Will always be a legend

United lifting the then EFL Cup was one of the last trophies that was lifted by captain Wayne Rooney, as the striker left Old Trafford for old club Everton this summer after 13 seasons at the club.

Rooney has amassed a number of records over the years including being all-time top scorer for both United and England, but he shocked many on Wednesday as he announced his retirement from international football.

England manager Gareth Southgate asked the 31-year-old to be a part of the next month's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia but declined, and former team-mate Paul Pogba paid tribute to his former skipper stating that he will "always be a legend".

"You always miss a captain and a legend like him," Pogba told Sky Sports News. "Because he's got experience and he's won trophies."

"It's a top player who can help the team and he's a really top player," the young midfielder stated. "Young players can look up to him to improve."

"We wish we can see players like him all the time on the pitch because he's respectful," Pogba added. "He does what he loves. He's a top guy and he will always be a legend."