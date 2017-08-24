Report: AS Monaco willing to listen to reasonable offers for Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar featured 34 times for Monaco last season as they won the Ligue 1 title.

Rumours surrounding AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar have circled around Europe all summer, with the highly rated winger being linked with many of Europe's elite, especially in England with the likes of Tottenham Hotspus, Arsenal and more recently Manchester United being reported as interested in the Frenchman.

Throughout the whole window it has been widely reported that Monaco have no interest in selling the 21-year-old, however now it is being reported that Monaco are willing to listen to offers at the right price.

United's interest

It is no secret to anybody in football that United boss José Mourinho is looking towards adding more strength in depth in a wide position, if possible, before the end of this transfer window. Mourinho has always said that he would like to sign four new players in this window, and so far has managed to capture three in the signings of Victor Lindelöf, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matić.

United have also been strongly linked with other wide players this summer, including the likes of Ivan Perišić, however have been unable to get any deal over the line, most likely because of the inflation in the market over the past 12 months. But with a wide player on the Portuguese manager's mind, could Thomas Lemar be his man?

What is a 'reasonable price'?

With Monaco reportedly being willing to listen to offers for Lemar at a 'reasonable price', it begs the question as to what they think a reasonable price is, especially with the recent inflation in the market and the overall value of players throughout the whole of this window.

Despite Monaco selling a lot of their big names over the past few seasons, and this summer in particular, they're often very difficult negotiators and certainly don't allow their players to leave for a cheap price. United last signed Anthony Martial from Monaco in a world-record transfer deal for a teenager rumoured to be worth £50,000,000, this as well as Kylian Mbappe being rumoured to be leaving the Stade Louis II for well over £100,000,000, having only broken into the Monaco first team this season, would a 'reasonable price' be one that United are willing to pay?

Despite all the talk over the cost of the transfer, if Mourinho's men were to get a deal for Thomas Lemar over the line, they would most certainly be getting a player to add even competition to their attack, bringing pace, power and all-round quality in the attacking department, this signing would surely only strengthen them even further in their quest to add to their two major trophies they won last season.