Manchester United expecting quiet end to summer transfer window

Credit: Robbie Jay Barratt (Getty Images)

Amongst all drama regarding potential incomings and outgoings in the football world as the transfer window slams shut this week, it looks like Manchester United’s business is already all done.

The Reds have wanted a fourth signing all summer long, however, José Mourinho appears to be content with bringing in 75 per-cent of his targets and is happy with what he’s got to work with for now.

Many names linked with United, as always

The speculation never goes away surrounding big sides like United, but the Manchester Evening News report any more stories stating players are wanted should not be believed because the club’s transfer movements are considered to be over.

Whilst it has been known to the media all summer that the self-proclaimed ‘God of Manchester’ - Zlatan Ibrahimović - would be arriving back at M1, many attacking names have been linked.

Ivan Perišić has been one of United’s most notable sagas in the close season but Inter Milan’s over-valuation of the player prevented a move from happening.

Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have also been mentioned as possible targets, but most likely for an increase in newspaper sales and online views more than anything.

More recently, it has been want-away Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez supposedly being courted by José Mourinho, but the Chilean seems to be Manchester City-bound.

Familiar faces have arrived at Old Trafford

Transfer proceedings were kicked off in June as they finally captured promising centre-back Victor Lindelöf from Portuguese side SL Benfica.

Mourinho wanted the 23-year-old back in January but mistakenly decided against a full-on pursuit before being hit with an unfortunate injury crisis in the second half of the season.

Romelu Lukaku was next to arrive at Old Trafford, or United’s UCLA pre-season training camp, a month later for a British record transfer fee worth £75 million from Everton.

The Belgian striker found himself in high-demand after 25 league goals throughout 2016/17 and was dramatically snatched from under Chelsea’s wing with a bit of help from friend Paul Pogba.

Mourinho got one more over Antonio Conte at the end of July with the £40 million acquisition of Nemanja Matić, who played a pivotal role as the Blues have won the Premier League title twice in the last three years.

The midfield powerhouse sought a way out of Stamford Bridge after feeling unwanted due to exciting talent Tiemoué Bakayoko’s arrival from AS Monaco.

‘The God of Manchester’ is back in new year

United have actually secured their fourth recruit after the re-signing of Ibrahimović, whose contract wasn’t renewed at the end of last term because of the horror ACL injury suffered at the end of April against RSC Anderlecht. His recovery is going much better than anticipated though and a return is likely to take place around Christmas time.

The veteran striker netted 28 times during his debut season in English football and won three trophies so it’s no surprise he wants to come back and “finish what he started.”

Lukaku is obviously the new no. 9 in town, so he’ll adopt the iconic no. 10 shirt recently vacated by club-record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney after his heartfelt return to boyhood home Goodison Park.