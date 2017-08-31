Man United midfielder Matty Willock joins Dutch side FC Utrecht on loan

Photo: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Young Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock has joined Dutch Eredisivie side FC Utrecht on a season-long loan.

The Englishman came moments away from making his debut at the back end of last season, ready to replace the injured Eric Bailly, only for the Ivorian to soldier on against Crystal Palace. Willock had been involved with a number of matchday squads throughout the season, though never coming off José Mourinho's bench.

Willock was involved in first team last year

Utrecht were thought to be set to sign United's Andreas Pereira on hold, but Mourinho reportedly blocked the exit of the Brazilian.

Willock joined United back in 2012, having previously played for Arsenal, Reading, and Sunderland. His brother Chrissy Willock took the brave step of leaving Arsenal this summer to join Portuguese giants Benfica . His other brother Joe Willock remains at Arsenal.

Matty had been rumoured to be considering a United exit, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers interested, but will attempt to impress abroad this season in hope of United first team football next term.

United's youth team supporters will be hoping a number of other loans can be established on the Deadline Day. Left-back Joe Riley needs another loan to further his development. The Englishman joined Sheffield United last January, only to have his time cut short with a dislocated shoulder suffered in training in what the manager described as a "freak" incident.

Demi Mitchell, who made his debut for United against Crystal Palace last season and traveled in the pre-season tour squad, is unlikely to get gametime with the return of Luke Shaw and deserves a time away from the club in the Football League.

McTominay linked to Wolves

Scott McTominay may also be given a late move away from the Reds, another player who was with the first team squad during pre-season. He's been linked by The Times to Wolverhampton Wanderers.