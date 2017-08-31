Mourinho won't be concerned by no wide player signings, says Gary Neville

Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Red Devils have been linked with their fair share of players this summer, officially signing three new players.

Mourinho wanted four new players

Manchester United have signed Victor Lindelóf, Romelu Lukaku, and Nemanja Matić so far, all hoping to help José Mourinho's side to silverware in his second season. Zlatan Ibrahimović has also signed a one-year deal to rejoin the club once he is back from injury.

Mourinho made it clear that he wanted four new players ahead of his second season at Old Trafford, and it was no secret that a wide player was on his shopping list. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perišić, but the move broke down.

Ibrahimović has rejoined the Reds | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nobody else is needed, claims Neville

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville said that he does not believe his former side are in need of any more players.

“José Mourinho has been quite honest in saying he wanted four and he’s got three plus Zlatan Ibrahimović.

“I think he wanted a wide player, but I don’t think he’ll be too concerned because of the form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata.”

Manchester United have had a tremendous start to the new Premier League season, scoring 10 goals in just three games. Fans have high hopes that the club can continue their winning streak after the international break, when Mourinho’s side will begin their Champions League campaign.

Are United back to their best?

It seems that the Red Devils are in the best position to challenge for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013. Since the Scotsman’s departure, United haven’t finished higher than fourth.

José Mourinho was brought in last year to bring the club back to the top. The Portuguese guided United to three trophies last year and finished sixth in the league. This season, it looks like a genuine title challenge could be on the cards.