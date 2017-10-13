Analysis: Martial or Rashford, who should start for Manchester United against Liverpool?

(Picture: Getty Images)

Manchester United go head-to-head with Liverpool on Saturday in one of the biggest games in the world. However, there is still one ongoing question that hasn’t seemed to settle down, who should start at Anfield - Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial?

Rashford and Martial have been two of United’s stand-out players so far this season and there is still more to come from the attacking duo.

England regular Rashford has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, and has contributed to his team’s fine form with five goals and four assists. Whereas his counterpart Martial has bagged himself five goals and five assists in just nine appearances, many off the bench.

With explosive pace and frightening skill, both attackers suit United’s new counter-attacking style-of-play. They give José Mourinho’s side the ability to catch out their opponents on the counter attack and run in behind Liverpool’s defence.

Player of the Month

Martial has been voted Manchester United’s Player of the Month for September by fans, after some stand out performances in both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

The 21-year-old was involved in a goal every 41 minutes throughout September during just six appearances. The young French forward was an outright winner of the award beating teammates, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellani and fellow winger Rashford.

Why not start them both?

Mourinho’s reluctance to use both Rashford and Martial has been questioned by some supporters including United’s legendary Welsh winger Ryan Giggs.

“The battle between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial has been great to follow” said the most decorated player in English football.

“I could definitely see them in the same team, with Marcus being more of a natural centre forward whereas Martial is more of a left sided forward but can also play more centrally.

“They’ve got incredible pace so they are extremely dangerous, although to be considered a top player they need to be scoring 20 goals a season.”

United face their toughest test so far this season against Liverpool, but who will start - Rashford or Martial?