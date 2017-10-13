Mourinho's tactial setup earns United another defensive draw at Anfield

The result means now that Manchester City can go two points clear if they beat Stoke City this afternoon. In the end though it ended a draw and that's all I have time for today. I hope you have enjoyed our coverage, I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time have a good day.

Well in the end the contest was basically the same as last year as Mourinho got what he wanted by setting his team up for a draw. Liverpool were the better team on the day but failed toe break down a stubborn United defence.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United.

90+3' - Manchester United substitution: Young is replaced by Victor Lindelof.

90' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

87' - Liverpool substitution: Firmino is replaced by Solanke.

87' - Ashley Young receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Moreno.

78' - Double substitution for Liverpool: Coutinho and Salah are replaced by Sturridge and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

74' - Chris Smalling receives the first yellow card of the game for a late tackle on Coutinho.

66' - Manchester United substitution: Martial is replaced by Marcus Rashford.

63' - Manchester United substitution: Mkhitaryan is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

56' - What a chance for Liverpool! The hosts have been in full control of the second half and they should have taken the lead when a great cross from Gomez found Emre Can in on goal but he put his shot over the bar. A massive let off that for United.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

As was the same last year, Mourinho has set his team up to be hard to break down and that has resulted in Liverpool having most of the ball and they would have been in front if it wasn't for a brilliant reaction save from De Gea. United showed some glimpses of life just before half-time but Mourinho will be wanting much more from his side in the second half going forward. Will things open up a bit? Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time from Anfield!

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

43' - United finally show their class with a brilliant bit of play which ended with Martial playing the ball to Lukaku in space in the box but his shot was well saved by Mignolet. United need much more than that in the game going forward.

35' - What a save from De Gea! United fail to get out their own box from a corner and Firmino played the ball to Matip who volleyed towards goal but De Gea somehow kept the ball out of the net with his feet before Salah put the ball wide of the goal.

30' - Finally United create a chance after some good passing which ended with a piledriver of a shot from Matic just going over the bar with Mignolet well beaten in goal.

22' - United are really struggling to get hold of the ball and Mohammed Salah is causing them all sorts of problems with his mazy runs into the United penalty box.

14' - The first sight of goal for Liverpool came the way of Wijnaldum but his shot from the edge of the box was easily saved by De Gea. United have set up to be hard to break down so far in the game.

8' - After a slow start to the game, the home side have started to get into their stride with their fast movement causing problems but so far the United defence have stood strong. The atmosphere in the ground is electric for the game so far.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford.

Liverpool substitutes: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can; Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.

The team news from Anfield is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:30AM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: (4-3-3) Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Phil Jones is also in contention to play even though he missed the two England games win a slight knee injury.

Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimović continue to be on the sidelines but Lukaku, who went into the international break with a slight ankle injury, came back fully recovered and is ready to go again this weekend for Mourinho's side.

Mourinho will also be without a number of players for the game. Marouane Fellaini will miss the game after sustaining knee ligament damage during the international break with Belgium. This adds to Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick's injuries which leaves a United short of midfield options for the game.

With Mane out, new summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could finally be handed his first Premier League start for his new club after having to settle for a place on the bench so far.

That adds to the fact that Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne also continue to be on the sidelines with long terms injuries, but Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, who came back from international duty with slight injuries, should be fit to start for Liverpool this weekend.

In terms of team news for the game, Klopp was hit by the news that winger Sadio Mane will be out for the next six weeks after injuring his hamstring while on international duty with Senegal.

Last season's fixture between the sides at Anfield ended in a 0-0 draw, after Mourinho set his side up to stifle Liverpool's free-flowing attack. This year, though, Mourinho should set his side up to have much more of a go this weekend.

Before the break, United signed off with a convincing 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace with Romelu Lukaku scoring yet again to make it seven goals in his first seven Premier League games for United.

On the other hand, Mourinho's men have had a brilliant start to the season. After seven games they sit in second place with 19 points from 21 available to date. They will be hoping to keep that up this weekend and keep pace with Manchester City, who have an almost identical record to United.

The reason for the big gap is that after the last international break, Klopp's side only managed one win in four league games with their last game before the break ending in a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United.

It is probably bigger for Jürgen Klopp's men given the fact that they come into the game in seventh place in the table, seven points behind José Mourinho's men and a loss this weekend could see the gap increase to ten points.

The Premier League returns after the international break with one of the biggest games of the season as Liverpool host bitter rivals Manchester United in a big game for both teams and managers.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester United. Kick-off at Anfield is set for 12:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.