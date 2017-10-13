Paul Pogba could return within a fortnight

Pogba down injured (photo: getty / shaun botterill)

Manchester United are hoping Paul Pogba will return to action by the end of the month according to the Independent.

The Frenchman, who started the season in fine form, has been side-lined since injuring his hamstring on September 12th in United’s Champions League victory over Basel, coming off after just 20 minutes.

That was four weeks ago and originally, the 24 year old was expected to be absent for four to six weeks however Jose Mourinho feared the injury could be ‘long term.’

The club had even gone to lengths such as banning Pogba from playing basketball to aid his recovery. Recent footage was posted by the former Juventus midfielder on his Instagram account of him in the gym and on the treadmill where he appeared to look in good shape and moving smoothly.

Midfield crisis

The Red Devils are struggling in midfield at present. Since Pogba’s injury, they’ve lost Michael Carrick and now Marouane Fellaini, leaving just Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.

Carrick has been missing since Mourinho’s sides 4-1 Carabao Cup triumph over Burton Albion, his only appearance of the season.

Fellaini injured his knee on international duty in Belgium’s 4-3 win away at Bosnia and Herzegovina last Saturday but it's unclear how long he'll be ruled out for.

Pogba could be back for the Carabao Cup clash at Swansea City on October 24th although the home match against Tottenham Hotspur on the 28th or their Champions League game against SL Benfica on Halloween night are more realistic but with United thin in midfield, they may need him as soon as possible.

United have a tough run of fixtures to content with until then though. They face bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow lunchtime while they also have away trips to Benfica and Huddersfield Town to contend with before they can think about Pogba’s return.

Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the other long term absentees. The Swede is expected to return to training at the end of the month and could be back in action by the end of November.