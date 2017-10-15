José Mourinho explains Manchester United's struggles against Liverpool

(Picture Source: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho insists that Manchester United missed key midfield options during their 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Mourinho was blasted by many after he set up his side for the second consecutive season to earn a point at Anfield.

Mourinho blames key midfield injuries for defensive mindset of his team

The United manager was quick to explain the reasons behind his team's struggles though by saying that he wasn't able to make any changes in midfield with Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick all out injured meaning he couldn't field a three-man midfield to go toe to toe with Liverpool's midfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho explained that he had "no Fellaini, no Carrick, No Pogba" on the bench to help get control of the game as "in the second half when Matic tired and I had no solutions on the bench" and that made it harder for the team to keep the ball.

Mourinho feels the point was a 'positive' one given the power Liverpool possessed

Mourinho continued to say that therefore he tried to make the team "more dynamic in attack" but the reality of it was that "we lost power and energy" and that gave Liverpool the advantage in the latter stages of the game.

The United manager added that "Liverpool's midfield was really strong" which made it harder to get the ball for large periods and Mourinho says he had "no chance to bring the game in another direction so it is a positive point" in the end at a very difficult ground to get anything from.

The point means that United remain second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Manchester City, with eight games played and they will be hoping to get back on winning terms next weekend in the league against Huddersfield Town.