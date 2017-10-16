José Mourinho insists that he won't end his managerial career at Manchester United after praising "special" PSG

Above: José Mourinho during the 0-0 draw with Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has hinted that his job with The Red Devils will not be his last in management.

He has revealed he will not retire after his tenure at Old Trafford has come to an end before praising the "special" project currently going on at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

United won't be Mourinho's last stop

In his 17 years of management there can be no doubt that Mourinho is one of the most illustrious coaches of the modern era, with the 54-year-old managing the likes of Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and now United.

The coach is currently halfway through his project at The Red Devils and it is going well thus far with United battling at the top of the Premier League table with Manchester City and remaining unbeaten.

Mourinho is known for not sticking with one club for too long and he has previously stated that he would like to manage the Portugal national team at one time in his career.

PSG have emerged as one of the world's elite sides in the last few years especially this season as they eclipsed United's world-record transfer fee for Paul Pogba with the signing of Neymar in the summer.

Mourinho revealed to French television that United will not be his final job and even hinted at a possible move to the Parc des Princes.

“The only thing I can say is that I’m still a coach with worries, with ambitions and with the desire to do new things," Mourinho told TF1’s Telefoot. "And I don’t believe ... no, I’m sure that I won’t end my career here.”

"The other day, my son who lives in London decided to go to Paris and not Manchester to watch a match. Why Paris? Because at the moment, Paris has something special," Mourinho added. "There is a magic, youthfulness and quality. It is fantastic."

Wanting to be winning every single game we play

Despite their excellent start to the campaign, many argued that Saturday was the side's biggest test thus far when they travelled to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Mourinho's men certainly didn't cover themselves in glory as they put in a mainly negative performance to grind out a 0-0 draw with Jürgen Klopp's men.

It certainly isn't going to get any easier for United from this point onwards with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all coming up in the next eight league matches, but defender Phil Jones has insisted that if they can "do well" in those clashes they should be in and around the title contenders.

“Those teams are all up their fighting like us for the title," Jones stated on United's upcoming fixtures. "And if we can do well against them let’s see where we are."

“Hard work and being solid is the nature of any team," the defender stated on the Saturday's goalless draw. "Whether you play Liverpool or Burnley away you don’t want to get beat and, if you can’t win the game, you make sure you don’t lose the game."

"That is the mentality we have definitely got in the dressing room," Jones said. "But ultimately we want to win every single game we play.”