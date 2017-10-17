José Mourinho clarifies recent comments: My future is at Manchester United

Photo: John Peters/Manchester United

José Mourinho has clarified comments from earlier this week that suggested he did not want to see out his career as Manchester United manager.

Mourinho recently revealed his desire to, one day, manage Paris Saint-Germain.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference for Man United's UEFA Champions League tie against Benfica on Wednesday, Mourinho insisted his future is at Old Trafford.

Mourinho: My future is at Old Trafford

The Portuguese had been speaking to French TV station about the difficulties at staying at a single club for a long period of time in modern football. He reiterated his beliefs on the matter in his press conference.

Ahead of the away trip in Portugal, Mourinho said, over the controversy: “I think you English media have the answer for that because, in one day, it says that I am going to sign a five-year contract, for £1billion per season and then, the next day, you say that I am leaving and going to PSG. I think that is the answer.

“The answer is that nothing is happening. I am not signing a new five-year contract and I am not leaving for PSG. I am at Manchester United and I have a contract. And that is it.”

Mourinho: 15-year spells at one club aren't possible

The United manager did, once again, state that he will not be seeing out his career at the club, but more due to the difficulties of a long-term spell of 15 or more years at the single club than a desire to leave.

“The only thing that I told is true and there was not a misinterpretation of my words was I am not going to end my career at Manchester United,” he said.

“I was asked how is it possible in modern football that any manager is going to last 15 to 20 years in the same club. I think Arsene Wenger is the last one at Arsenal. I think it is impossible for us with everything that surrounds the job, all of the pressures that surround the job.

"I think it is impossible to last for so long. If, in this moment, I wanted to finish my career in two, three, four or five years then I would say yes, I want to finish my career with Manchester United.

"I don't think I am going to end my career at Manchester United. That was my answer. After that, some people tried to be clever, some people tried to be malicious and they said many different things. But the reality is simple. I did not sign a new contract but I am not thinking about leaving."

United fans will be pleased that their manager, who started his reign at Old Trafford with two trophies in one season and now sees his side 2nd in the Premier League and currently topping their Champions League group, has explained his comments.

While most Reds were not perturbed by Mourinho''s comments, for some will be a relief to him commit his future for the next few years to United