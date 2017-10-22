Paul Merson slams Mourinho's team selection in Manchester United's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town

Paul Merson slams Mourinho's team selection in Man United's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town. (Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty)

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has criticised Manchester United boss José Mourinho’s team selection after their 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town. Merson was confused as to why Mourinho dropped in form wingers Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the bench.

Anthony Martial started on the left hand side whilst teammate Jesse Lingard started for the first time this season in the number ten role.

Huddersfield define the odds

Surprise goals from Aaron Mooney and Laurent Depoitre dealt a serious blow to Manchester United’s title challenge, despite substitute Rashford’s late goal with ten minutes to play.

Did Mourinho get it wrong?

Merson, who was watching the game at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sky’s Gillette Soccer Special said the hosts deserved the win but could not understand United’s starting XI.

“I think he [José Mourinho] got it wrong with his team selection if I’m being honest,” said Merson.

“I think Mkhitaryan’s got to play and Rashford’s got to play. I don’t think Lingard or Martial are as good as them two.”

Manchester United's midfield madness

Nemanja Matic, who hasn’t missed a Premier League game this season started alongside Ander Herrera in Manchester United’s midfield. Herrera was out of favour with manager José Mourinho at the start of the season, but has worked his way into the line-up due to the injury of record signing Paul Pogba. However, Merson has questioned Mourinho’s decision to play with two holding midfielders.

“Playing two holding midfield players against Huddersfield when they’re going to have a lot of the ball. It played into Huddersfield’s hands." Merson said.

“I’ve watched Huddersfield a few times this season and they’ve gone to squeeze teams from the goalie and teams have bopped it around them and been away.

“Today, they just sat back in their own half and let Manchester United roll it across the halfway line and all of a sudden Mooy went for it," he explained," nicked it off Mata. [Juan] Mata tried to pull him back, he carried on, he could easily have just rolled over.”

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in just under a week’s time (28th October). Spurs will be heading to Old Trafford on a high after thumping Liverpool 4-1.