Luke Shaw linked with move to Tottenham Hotspur

Luke Shaw made an appearance as a substitute late on against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup. (Photo credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

According to reports from ESPNFC and The Sun, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw may be looking for the Old Trafford exit door with Tottenham the interested party. 22-year-old Shaw has found the going incredibly difficult at United, struggling to impress first Louis Van Gaal and now Jose Mourinho, all while battling back from a sequence of serious injuries, the worst of which saw him break his leg horrifically.

Shaw's struggles continue under Mourinho

After a difficult first season at United, Shaw seemed to be finding his form under Louis Van Gaal, only for the aforementioned leg break to sideline him for nearly an entire season. Since Mourinho entered the frame at United, Shaw has found it incredibly difficult to get into the first team. While struggling through muscular injuries, he never seemed to convince the manager he could handle playing week in, week out for the Reds and has just two appearances so far this season, both as a substitute in the Carabao Cup.

Rumours emerged in last week's Guardian that Shaw feels his relationship with Mourinho is so broken that he will never feature regularly for United. Given that context, it came as little surprise to see ESPNFC and The Sun linking Shaw with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and his former manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Shaw, Poch share strong history

Under Pochettino, Shaw made his first-team debut at Southampton at just 17 years old before establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in England. He became one of the first names on the Southampton team sheet in the 2013/14 season, making 35 appearances and earning a place in England's World Cup squad. While his only appearance came in the dead rubber draw with Costa Rica after the Three Lions had been eliminated, he still became the youngest player to appear at the tournament.

Mourinho and Pochettino hug after United's 1-0 victory over Tottenham last weekend. (Photo credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Since returning from Brazil, he has not been able to recapture the same form. Although Mourinho has said publicly that Shaw could still get a chance at United, the opportunity to play under Pochettino again could be enticing if no further opportunities come.