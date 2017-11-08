Roberto Martinez has no worries about Lukaku goal drought

Above: Romelu Lukaku training with Belgium during the international break | Photo: Getty Images/Jimmy Bolcina - Photonews

Belgium national team coach Roberto Martínez has stated that he has "no worries" about the form of the country's top scorer Romelu Lukaku, as he heads into the latest international break having failed to score in his last seven matches for Manchester United.

Nothing changes in Romelu's mind

Lukaku had an excellent start to the campaign for both club and country having swapped domestic allegiance's in the summer with the Belgian swapping Everton for Old Trafford, and he got off to a flying start with 11 goals in his opening ten games.

Since the end of September however the striker has failed to find the back of the net, with the run extending on Sunday as he failed to get one over his old side Chelsea as they were defeated 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

His dry run infront of goal has began to draw criticism from all corners including United and pundits, with all-time Premier league scorer Alan Shearer stating he needs to be more selfish to return to form.

Martínez knows Lukaku very well during their time together with both Everton and the national team, and ahead of their two winter friendlies the Spaniard stated that he has "no worries" about Lukaku's form and carry on "being himself" at both international and domestic level.

"I know Romelu inside out. I think he just relishes the challenge," Martínez told the press ahead of Belgium's clashes with Mexico and Japan. "He's been enjoying a really good start to the season and now is a period he is ready to cope with."

"I have no worries whatsoever," the coach stated about the striker's form. "All he needs to do in his career is to carry on being himself in a club with the expectations and the demand of Manchester United."

"For me nothing has changed in Romelu's mind," the former Everton manager proclaimed. "He is confident, he has an incredible belief in what he can bring."

"All I want is that he carries on seeing himself in that manner when he scores and when he doesn't," Martínez added. "Which is going to be highlighted in a club like Manchester United."

​Hopefully can play football for many more years

It was quite the reunion in the capital on Sunday with manager José Mourinho returning to his former side, however one player that missed out was midfielder Juan Mata who wasn't even named on the bench for the trip.

It would have been quite the occasion not considering his links with The Blues with Mata making his professional debut nearly a decade ago for Valencia, with Mata having an illustrious career with Chelsea and then United.

The 29-year-old has amassed 157 appearances since his move from Stamford back in January 2014, and when looking back on his career thus far Mata stated that he hopes he can play football for "many more years".

"Time flies, in general but, in football, even more," Mata told Inside United. "But I see myself young in a way, you know, my body feels good, my mind feels good."

"I'm hungry to keep enjoying this sport," the Spaniard concluded. "So hopefully, all being well, I can be playing football for many more years."