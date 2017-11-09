Manchester United international round-up: Mkhitaryan magic blazes past Belarus as Dutch duo start against Scotland

Above: Daley Blind training with Holland ahead of the clash with Scotland | Photo: Getty Images/ Laurens Lindhout - Soccrates

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the star player once again for his home nation of Armenia as he scored in their 4-1 victory over Belarus, while the Dutch duo of Daley Blind and Timothy Fosu-Mensah started the clash against Scotland in Aberdeen.

Skipper stepping up once again

The Armenian Footballer of the Year had a great start to the season for The Red Devils but has dropped off in recent weeks, but returned to his old self on Thursday afternoon at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium.

The home nation dealt a double blow just before the break with Aras Özbiliz's effort in the 41st minute before Armenia's all-time top scorer Mkhitaryan banged in a second on half-time. It was end-to-end stuff just after the restart with Sargis Hovsepyan adding a third before Anton Saroka got one back for Belarus from the penalty spot, but the result belonged to the Armenians as Harutyun Vardanyan grabbed a fourth in the 84th minute.

Aberdeen will host a friendly clash between two sides that many argue could have easily qualified for next summer's World Cup especially one even on their history with the competition, the tournament in Russia will be the second consecutive international tournament that the Netherlands have missed out on while Scotland's narrow exit from qualifying saw the end for Gordon Strachan's tenure as manager.

Blind hasn't featured much at club level this season having only made ten appearances, while Fosu-Mensah is out on loan with Crystal Palace where he has made 11 appearances under both fellow Dutchman Frank de Boer and Roy Hodgson.

A number of Red Devils prepare to clash across the globe

Thursday was only the start to what will be another busy international break for United players across all corners of the globe, with 15 players still to play across the weekend with players at both senior and youth level taking part.

The big clash will be in Scandinavia as Victor Lindelöf will take on team-mate Matteo Darmian as Sweden host Italy, there will be four possible Red Devils in action at Wembley Stadium with; Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard all in contention for some minutes in England's clash with Germany.

Nemanja Matić maybe the only player to be rested with his Serbian side taking on China while Anthony Martial will look to impress when France take on Wales, with the goalkeepers David De Gea and Sergio Romero will look to start for Spain and Argentina in their respective clashes with Costa Rica and Russia.