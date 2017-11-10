Report: Man United tracking young Grêmio midfielder Arthur

Image: Jefferson Bernardes (Getty)

Manchester United are following promising defensive midfielder Arthur Melo, who’s been lighting up Brazil for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A high-flyers Grêmio.

Tite awarded the 21-year-old with an inaugural call-up to the Brazil national squad for October’s 2018 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Bolivia and Chile – an indication of how impressive he’s looked at such a young age for his club side.

Already a key figure in the Grêmio first team

According to the Daily Mail, United are one of a few European powerhouses interested in the progress of Arthur Melo, more commonly known as Arthur, ahead of the January transfer window.

He was handed his senior debut by Luiz Felipe Scolari at the start of 2015 and has developed into a key figure under new management, led by Renato Portaluppi for the third time.

Since then, he’s made 36 appearances, scoring on two occasions, and the creative side of his game has earnt comparisons with talented Spanish midfielders Andrés Iniesta and Thiago Alcântara.

Manchester United currently lack creativity in midfield

The Brazilian has already been linked with La Liga duo Atlético Madrid and Barcelona and Premier League rivals Chelsea after a string of sound performances – most notably in Grêmio’s Copa Libertadores run this season.

Lanús will be the opponents over two legs in the final, taking place near the end of November which will act as a perfect climax for a brilliant 2017 in blue and black stripes.

Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matić and Michael Carrick currently make up a strong midfield at Manchester United, however, a midfield severely lacking attacking creativity.

As reports about surrounding Herrera nearing a move to Atlético in the near future have strengthened over the last couple of days, Arthur could be seen as an ideal candidate to take his place on the right side of José Mourinho’s favoured middle three.