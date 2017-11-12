Romelu Lukaku states he was "born to score" after returning to scoresheet in Mexico draw

Above: Romelu Lukaku celebrating one of his two goals in the 3-3 draw with Mexico | Photo: Getty Images/Nico Vereecken - Photonews

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku stated that he was "born to score", after the Belgian returned to the scoresheet on Friday as he notched two in Belgium's 3-3 draw with Mexico.

I knew it would come, says Lukaku

It had been an excellent start to the campaign for the young striker after his big-money move from Everton, but even the 24-year-old will have been surprised by his storming start with 11 goals in his first ten matches.

However Lukaku has dropped off in the past weeks as he has failed to score in the last seven matches for The Red Devils, with the likes of Alan Shearer stating that the Belgian needs to be more selfish to end his goal drought.

Lukaku's talents meant it was more of a case of when rather than if his lack of goals would come to an end, and he was back up and running on Friday as he grabbed a brace in the 3-3 draw with Mexico and he stated his "relief" at getting back on the scoresheet.

"Yes, it's a relief but I knew it would come," Lukaku told Sky Sports News following Friday's draw. "I feel great to be honest."

"I was born to score," the striker proclaimed. "I don't think many strikers of my generation have as many goals as me."

"I think when I signed everybody was asking questions," the Belgian stated on recent criticism of himself. "And I think starting so well surprised a few people."

"We are still in the early stages of the season and nothing is over yet," Lukaku added. "We can do much better than we are doing now."

He is another good player to add to the squad

It is not surprising to see that Lukaku has been struggling for United in the last handful of games, with the Belgian playing as the lone striker in the majority of games with United still waiting for the return Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The influential has been missing since April with a serious knee injury, but his road to recovery has took a major step up in the last weeks and months since signing a one-year extension with José Mourinho's side.

It has previously been stated that the 36-year-old could return for the crucial clash against Arsenal at the beginning of December, and Lukaku stated that Ibrahimović's return "motivates" him as it is another "good player to add to the squad".

It motivates me really," he said on the return of the veteran striker. "Because he's another good player to add to the squad."

"When you face a team like us it's difficult for opponents," Lukaku concluded. "Him (Ibrahimovic) coming back will help us chase Manchester City."