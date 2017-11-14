Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw attracting interest from top Premier League clubs

Luke Shaw in action for Manchester United in Carabao Cup. Image Courtesy- Getty / Michael Steele

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw is attracting interest from various Premier League rivals as the January window grows closer.

The English left-back is struggling to get game-time under Jose Mourinho this season, but the manager has so far refused to be drawn on Shaw's future.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in upcoming January transfer window. United had made Shaw the most expensive British teenager in 2014 when they signed him from Southampton for £28 million, however he has failed to replicate the form which earned him a move to United.

United’s rivals hovering over Shaw

Shaw has reportedly fell out with Mourinho and he is now the fourth choice left-back at the club with Marcos Rojo yet to come back from his injury. The 22-year-old has only featured in two Carabao cup games after missing the pre-season tour and first month of this season due to ankle injury, with United reportedly having triggered an extension clause in his contract just to keep his value up.

Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing Shaw but it's thought that the player would prefer to remain in England, with the likes of Everton and Arsenal said to be showing interest.

Should United should avoid selling Shaw to rivals?

It is a real shame for Shaw that he has failed to nail down a place in United’s starting eleven. He is arguably most natural left-back in United’s squad right now but the injury problems and fitness issues have denied him from making this position his own at United.

Mourinho recently admitted that Shaw needs games to find his rhythm but he is not able to give him that due to other left-back's in the squad.

United should perhaps avoid selling Shaw to rivals as it will haunt them later should he fulfil his undoubted potential, with a loan move perhaps a better option.