Jose Mourinho admits Manchester United are more open with Rashford and Martial starting

(Picture source: Serena Taylor / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has revealed that it is difficult to play both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in his Manchester United starting lineup as it leaves the side more open.

Since taking over as United manager, Mourinho started the duo together in the starting lineup for only the 12th time against Newcastle United and for the first time, United won with both them starting.

Mourinho reveals difficulty behind starting Rashford and Martial

Martial scored the equaliser for United in their 4-1 win against Newcastle, while Rashford assisted the third goal and Mourinho believes that the decision to play both players on the left sparked an improvement in the side after the team went behind to an early Dwight Gayle goal.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the Newcastle game, Mourinho said that Martial and Rashford "both like to play in the same position and that is difficult" as you can only play one person at one time in that position.

The key though for the match against Newcastle is that Mourinho revealed that "we found a certain balance" to play both as he played one "on the left" with the other playing "mid-left between the striker and the left winger" and it was clear from that point that United "started to create" more chances in the game.

Mourinho reveals that his side found the right balance after falling behind to Newcastle

Mourinho added though that in the first half Newcastle played well in the "first-half" taking advantage of "our defensive areas" giving the attacking players that were on the pitch "so to play them together gives us things" but at the same time it also "takes some things from us" but in the end everything worked out well.

The key now is for the two players to be given more chances in the same starting eleven as it gives the team much more creativity going forward, which will only benefit United in a busy time of the season with lots of fixtures coming up in a short period of time.