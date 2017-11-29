Rio Ferdinand insists that Ashley Young deserves a new contract following wonder Watford performance

Above: Ashley Young celebrating one of his two goals in the 4-2 win over Watford | Photo: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand has stated that full-back Ashley Young "definitely" deserves a new contract, as the veteran Englishman put in a man-of-the-match performance in the 4-2 victory over Watford.

Great influence for the young players

Young has emerged as one of the most senior figures in the United side since signing from Aston Villa in the 2011/12 season, but has certainly had fair share of average seasons as a squad player in that time.

The 32-year-old's current contract is one of many that are expected to run out in the summer of 2018, but his performances this season and especially in the last week are likely to earn him an extended deal.

Young had a huge hand in the 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion and scored two excellent strikes to begin the win over The Hornets, and Ferdinand stated post-match that Young is deserving of a new contract.

“I’d definitely keep him," Ferdinand stated on BT Sport. "I think he’s a fantastic professional first and foremost."

“He’s a great influence on the younger players in the dressing room," the defender proclaimed. "And he’s a very, very good pro."

“He works hard, he trains hard and you see that," the pundit said. "Players that are on the edge of the first team when they’re called upon to come and play in the first team you can see how good professionals they are."

"If they come in and look fit and hit the ground running, that means they’re good pros," Ferdinand added. "And he’s done that on numerous occasions this season.”

They have nothing to lose

Further goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard right at the end made sure the result was secured, but it was far from an easy ride for The Red Devils as Marco Silva's side pushed them right to the brink.

It seemed plain sailing at three goals to the good but a Troy Deeney penalty and Abdoulaye Doucouré strike really injected fear into José Mourinho's side before Lingard's strike, and the coach praised the hosts as a side that are "full of confidence".

“They are full of confidence," Mourinho stated post-match to manutd.com. "They have nothing to lose, they are a team that has no pressure, they play the way they do."

"For them to lose 3-0 or lose 5-0 is exactly the same," the coach stated. "So after the 3-1, they come into the game."

"There were a few minutes where we should be smoking cigars," Mourinho concluded. "But certainly we were a big team in trouble.”