Arsenal vs Manchester United preview: Red Devils looking to hold off Gunners and keep pressure on City

Above: Marcus Rashford battling with Nacho Monreal in the 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in May | Photo: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Manchester United face another tough test in their pursuit to turn up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City, as they look to turn their tide on their recent record against the big sides with a trip to Arsenal.

Keep the pressure on The Red Devils

It looked to be a sense of Déjà vu for the majority of Arsenal fans after a poor start to the campaign, but they look to be on the right track once again and will look to put themselves within one point of The Red Devils with victory on Saturday.

The Gunners have managed to put themselves back in contention for the top four positions, been mainly thanks to their form at The Emirates Stadium. They have won their last 12 clashes at home and continued that form with the visit of the newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil and a brace from Oliver Giroud gave them a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Chelsea's early kick-off against Newcastle United could prevent them jumping ahead of Antonio Conte's men but they will look to at least turn up the heat on their rivals and on The Red Devils.

Looking to change their luck against the big six

It has been a very consistent start to the season for United as they continue to battle at the top of the Premier League and on other fronts, but José Mourinho will have to thwart his unwanted record against the big sides to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men.

Mourinho hasn't won any of his last 11 away league games against 'big six' opposition, since a 2-1 win at Liverpool in November 2014, but will hope their mid-week result will give them some confidence on travelling to the capital.

They managed to hold out against a late comeback against Watford on Tuesday as goals from Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave United a 4-2 victory, but it would be silly to deny that Mourinho's record wouldn't be hanging over them going into the clash.

Team news

The biggest blow for Wenger's side will be the loss of club-record signing Lacazette. The Frenchman was substituted off at half-time in the mid-week Huddersfield victory with a groin injury and Wenger confirmed that the striker will be absent here.

There was also some concern for Sánchez as he was also subbed off but the French coach stated he was more confident of his availability. Alex Iwobi is also in contention for a possible return.

Mourinho will be missing quite a significant number of players with Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini all missing from the clash, with Bailly and Jones missing the last four games while Fellaini was absent from Tuesday's victory.

Nemanja Matić is also a doubt having been take off in the clash against The Hornets, but Mourinho did confirm that the Serbian would be in the travelling squad.

"I hope he can (be involved), but I cannot guarantee," Mourinho said. "He is selected to go. Let's see the feeling before the match, let's see the warm-up. I hope he can."