United kit men were scared after meeting Ibrahimovic for the first time, claims Mata

Juan Mata revealed that the Manchester United kit men were left 'shaking' after meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the first time after he joined on a free-transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic made the move to the Premier League for the first time in his illustrious career and made an instant impact at Old Trafford which saw the club win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League last season.

United made the announcement that the 36-year-old would be joining from French giants PSG during pre-season and Mata revealed what happened at Carrington when he arrived.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he said: "The day he arrived, we were away on pre-season, so he was on his own with the kit men at the training ground.

"They had never met him before and he's the sort of guy that garners instant respect because of the way he carries himself. Zlatan apparently looked the kit men up and down and said: "I hope you know God has arrived."

"The kit men were shaking and didn't know what to think, then he fell about laughing with them. He always does that."

Zlatan came back stronger after injury

The forward scored 28 goals in 46 games during his debut season in Manchester, but his season was cut short in April when he sustained a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League.

As a result of the injury, the Sweden international was forced to miss United's 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, but Ibrahimovic was on hand to take part in the celebrations.

Initially, the 6ft5 forward had only signed a one-year-deal with United and after being released in July, he quickly put pen-to-paper on a new contract at Old Trafford.

After almost seven months on the sideline, Ibrahimovic made his first-team comeback during the 4-1 win over Newcastle and has made a number of appearances since.

