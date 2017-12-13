Pogba: My heart told me to come back to United

(Picture: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has admitted how he turned down the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid in favour of re-joining Manchester United for a club-record fee.

The France international returned to Old Trafford during the 2016 summer transfer window for a deal worth around £89million - just four years after leaving for Juventus.

Pogba made over 50 appearances for the Red Devils during his first season back at Old Trafford and believes he made the correct decision by returning to the club.

Speaking on the Beyond The Pitch podcast, the 24-year-old explained: "To be honest, Real Madrid came to me and I was thinking to go there, and I was thinking to go to Manchester United too.

"But I always felt it in my heart. My heart told me to come back here, I don't know why, I didn't know what was going to happen. But I did it, and I don't regret. I never regret my choice," the midfielder added.

Pogba is targetting more success with United

Pogba was a leading figure for United last season as he helped Jose Mourinho's men win silverware on three occassions.

As well as winning the Community Shield against Leicester City, the Reds beat Southampton in the EFL Cup before winning the UEFA Europa League against Ajax in Stockholm.

The Europa League was the most significant trophy as it meant that automatic qualification to the Champions League group stages was sealed and Pogba was one of two scorers against Ajax as they won 2-0.

"That's what we were expecting," Pogba said. "To go back in the Champions League and to win some trophies. Obviously the main objective was to win the Premier League. It didn't happen but we won other trophies, so I'm glad.

"I came back for a reason, just to put Manchester United where they belong. I'm sure we can do that so I'm going to give my best until we arrive there."

Jose really is 'special' claims Pogba

One of the reasons why the midfielder opted for United was because of Mourinho, and Pogba admitted that he deserves more credit than he gets.

"He's really special," Pogba said. "He has a special way to start the games, a special way to speak to the players, a special way to speak to the journalists, so he's really special.

"He motivates me. He speaks to me a lot. He trusts me. He's the one who made me captain in the Champions League (against Basle) so I can see that he really believes in me."