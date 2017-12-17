West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Mourinho's men scrape by

United have now won six of their last seven Premier League games. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

At The Hawthorns on Sunday, a near-perfect first half performance from Manchester United was followed up by a lacklustre second half, which nearly consequently resulted in West Bromwich Albion snatching a point, but how did each individual perform as a whole over the 90 minutes?

Defence

David De Gea - 7/10: After a very quiet first half, United's number one was called into action multiple times as Alan Pardew's men piled on the pressure in the second, and whilst there was very little De Gea could've done about the goal, he did make some crucial saves to ensure United's victory.

Antonio Valencia - 7/10: One of United's most consistent performers in recent years dealt well with James McClean for the vast majority of the game, before pulling up with an injury and having to be substituted, potentially a huge blow for the Red Devils.

Chris Smalling - 7/10: Kept West Brom forward Salomón Rondón quiet all game, competing well with the ariel threat, as well as limiting his time on the ball.

Phil Jones - 7/10: Linked up well with Smalling in dealing with Rondón, as well as other attacking threat from the Baggies. The potential for a Smalling and Jones partnership at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia?

Ashely Young - 7/10: Used his experience to keep the right flank of the home side quiet, however, was limited and fairly ineffective when going forward.

Midfield

Nemanja Matić - 8/10: Voted as United's Man of the Match and dictated the game from start to finish, very effective in starting attacks in the first half, as well as doing an important job of isolating West Brom's attacking midfield runs as they piled on the pressure in the dying minutes.

Ander Herrera - 6/10: Isolated Grzegorz Krychowiak well at times, however gave away the ball too many times, as well as showing very few signs of composure, one of the more disappointing performances from José Mourinho's side.

Juan Mata - 7/10: One of United's more creative players, looking to attack whenever possible as well as setting up Jesse Lingard for his goal, solid performance.

Attack

Jesse Lingard - 7/10: Busy as always throughout and managed to get yet another away goal, despite an element of luck as it took a huge deflection off Ahmed Hegazi. Lingard seemed to tire in the second half and was less effective, although played a huge part in United's first-half dominance.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10: An attacking threat on the Red Devils' left flank throughout, and provided an inch-perfect delivery for United's opener, was booked in the second half as frustration grew, although like Lingard, had already done a significant amount of damage in the first 45.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10: Another powerful header from the Belgian fired his side into the lead, although United's number nine had a quiet second half and looked to tire more and more as he struggled to put any pressure on the West Brom backline to help Mourinho's side defensively.

Substitutions

Marcos Rojo - 6/10: Looked shaky and made a few mistakes defensively after replacing the injured Valencia, however, did make amends as he gained composure and helped United keep possession to limit the home side in the last few minutes.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also featured late in the game to help United defend their lead, however, didn't feature long enough to warrant being given an accurate rating.