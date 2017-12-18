Jesse Lingard admits that United made "hard work" of their victory as they grind out West Brom win

Above: Jesse Lingard celebrating his goal in the 2-1 victory over West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Ltd

Manchester United's in-form attacker Jesse Lingard has insisted that The Red Devils made "hard work" of their 2-1 win over West Brom, as United had their back against the wall in the final minutes at The Hawthorns.

Jesse Lingard: 'A win is a win'

United headed to The Midlands having just scraped a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth midweek, but with further pressure to try and keep up with Manchester City having defeated Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's late kick-off.

Two quick-fire first-half strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Lingard seemed to have United in the drivers seat, however a late effort from Gareth Barry not only gave West Brom their first goal in six hours of football but really put the pressure on the visiting side.

They managed to hold out for the sixth victory in seven league matches, but Lingard stated that his side were made to "work hard" to maintain their lead and eventual victory in the second period.

“I think we made hard work of it in the second," Lingard said post-match. "They went two up top and we had to drop a bit deeper."

“A win is a win,” the Englishman proclaimed. "It was on target so I’m claiming the goal.”



"Lukaku’s goal was similar to the goal he scored against Bournemouth,” the 25-year-old stated. “He’s got great movement in the box and will score goals all day long."



“The 12th man, the fans, are always behind us and always back us whether we win, lose or draw," Lingard added. "It was great to have them there on days like today.”

Love for West Brom in the back of Lukaku's mind according to Mourinho

The clash also brought a familiar face back to The Hawthorns as Lukaku returned to his old loanee club, and the Belgian made his impact the only way he knows how by heading home the opening goal of the contest.

Much like his winner in midweek in both technique and celebration as the Belgian remained muted in his elation, a lot was made of his lack of celebration in midweek.

When questioned post-match José Mourinho stated that it was his time with The Baggies in the 2012/13 season was probably in the "back of his mind".

"I didn't celebrate too," the coach stated on Lukaku's muted celebration. "Nobody was happier than me, it's just a question of profile."

"Also, I think Romelu had the fact that he was a happy kid at West Brom," the Portuguese national proclaimed. "He was a kid that was given all the conditions here to have the evolution he had."

"So probably in the back of his mind," Mourinho concluded. "Is that love for the club."