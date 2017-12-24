Manchester United vs Burnley Preview: Mourinho's men face tricky assignment against well-drilled Clarets

(Picture Source: Matthew Peters / Getty Images)

Manchester United host Burnley at Old Trafford on Boxing Day looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday.

United looking to bounce back from late setback against the Foxes

The result at the King Power stadium means that United are now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League and are now in a real battle to finish in second place.

Jose Mourinho's men only have themselves to blame though for not defeating Leicester given the chances they had and then to concede a 94th minute equaliser was a hard pill to swallow.

The good thing though about the festive period is that you have a match every few days and United will be hoping to get back on the winning track but it won't be easy against Sean Dyche's high flying Clarets.

Clarets also looking to bounce back after falling to some Kane magic

At the halfway point in the season Burnley sit seventh in the league table with 32 points for 19 games which is more than what they were expected to do at the beginning of the season.

Dyche's men though will also be looking to bounce back after falling to 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick.

The Clarets held Mourinho's men to a goalless draw at Old Trafford last season

The Clarets will also be confident that they can get something from this game given that they held United to a 0-0 draw in the corresponding fixture at Old Trafford last season with Tom Heaton proving to be in inspired form for the visitors.

Team News

Manchester United

In terms of team news for the game, Mourinho will be without a number of players due to injury. Chris Smalling is the latest to suffer an injury after injuring his groin in the draw at Leicester and is likely to miss the rest of the festive period.

Smalling joins Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini and Antonio Valencia on the treatment table which means Mourinho will have to utilise his squad in this busy period of games.

Burnley

Dyche will also be without a few key players for this clash. Chris Wood is the latest to be injBurnlured after suffering a knee injury in the defeat at home to Spurs.

Wood joins Robbie Brady and Tom Heaton on the treatment table, with James Tarkowski missing due to suspension after his violent conduct charge.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.

Manchester United host Burnley at Old Trafford on the 26th December with kick-off scheduled for 3.00pm BST.