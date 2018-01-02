Jesse Lingard is growing as a player fantastically, admits a pleased Jose Mourinho

(Picture Source: Jan Kruger / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho believes that Jesse Lingard is growing into a very good player at Manchester United after his latest goal against Everton.

Lingard scored the second goal for United in their 2-0 win at Goodison Park which takes his tally to 10 goals in all competitions.

Mourinho is pleased that Lingard is now showing his true worth to United

It's already his best goalscoring return for the senior team since coming through the academy and Mourinho is pleased that the midfielder is now showing his true worth for United and believes he will score even more goals from now to the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Lingard's great form after the win at Everton, Mourinho said "these boys" from the academy "either jump or they don't jump" and Lingard has shown that not only is he "a young talent" but he is now showing that he is "a very good player" with his performances this season.

Mourinho continued to say that "some players are not capable of making that jump" but he thinks that is is clear that "Jesse is making that jump" as he is now "being more consistent" with his performances with the senior team.

Mourinho feels that Lingard is going in a good direction which will please a number of different people

The United manager added that Lingard is "adaptable" to whatever team that he picks as he "understands the different spaces and positions" and for Mourinho he feels that Lingard is "going in a good direction" and deserves all the praise he is starting to receive.

Lingard's form will also be pleasing for England manager Gareth Southgate to see in a World Cup year and if Lingard keeps up this form then their is no way that he won't make that all important squad in the summer.

Lingard will be hoping to add to his excellent goalscoring form when United take on Derby County on Friday night in their Emirates FA Cup third round clash, a team that Lingard spent time with on loan earlier in his career.