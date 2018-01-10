Manchester United reportedly show interest in Lucas Moura but yet to make a solid offer

Above: Lucas Moura has reportedly caught the interest of Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Aurelien Meunier

It has been reported that Manchester United are once again showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, however it is believed that The Red Devils are yet to make a solid offer for the Brazilian.

Going back in again

It has been no secret that manager José Mourinho has been in the market for a winger with the form and seemingly exclusion of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the starting XI, their pursuit of winger was seen by many in the summer with the Ivan Perišić who eventually opted to stay with Inter Milan.

Moura has yet to start a Ligue 1 game for PSG this season and having played an hour in six substitute appearances, and with the astronomical £170million fee of Kylian Mbappé on the horizon it is believed that the Parisians would be keen to sell to adhere to Financial Fair Play.

United first made moves for the 25-year-old way back in 2012 before PSG flexed their new found financial muscles at Sao Paulo, there had been rumours of a possible £20m bid made from Old Trafford but it is believed that no firm offer has yet to be made.

Embed from Getty Images

Wasted two summers trying to keep him

Mourinho solidified many positions in the summer to prepare his side for a potential title race which seems to have faded with the sheer excellence of Manchester City, one of those being up front with the mega money singing of Romelu Lukaku.

The young Belgian had been lighting up the Premier League for some seasons at Goodison Park, enough to earn him a move to Old Trafford in the summer in a deal worth in the excess of £90m.

It was no secret that Lukaku wanted out of Goodison Park to further his career in terms of trophies and Champions League football, and at Everton's annual general meeting owner Farhad Moshiri admitted that he "wasted two summers" trying to keep the striker on Merseyside.

"With Romelu I wasted two summers trying to keep him," Moshiri confirmed. "I spoke to him, his agent, his mother."

We tried to offer him a better offer than Chelsea," the owner stated. "He wanted to play for Chelsea though - at that time."

"Bill Kenwright [Everton's chairman] has been like a father to many players, but ultimately it's the agents they rely on," he concluded. "If I tell you what we offered him, you won't believe it, and we offered him an even better deal than Chelsea, whatever they offered we matched but he just didn't want to stay."