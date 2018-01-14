Alexis Sánchez can replicate Cantona and van Persie at Manchester United, claims Phil Neville

Alexis Sánchez attempts to dribble away from Paul Pogba | Photo: Getty. Stuart MacFarlane

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes that Alexis Sánchez can replicate players such as Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie if he signs for the Red Devils.

United have been heavily linked with the Arsenal forward over the last few days and Gunners' manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Sánchez could leave the club within 48 hours.

Neville's verdict

Neville spoke to Sky Sports about the possible arrival of the Chilean. He said he was surprised by the rumours linking Sánchez with a move to Old Trafford.

Neville said: "I was blown away really, because everyone thought he was going to the blue half of Manchester. It’s pretty obvious that he’s not going to stay at Arsenal. I think if United were going to buy him, £25 million would be an absolute snip."

The ex-Everton man continued to say that after missing out on Ivan Perišić that Sánchez would be an "unbelievable" signing.

The statistics even echo that having scored a total of 24 goals last season playing as a left winger and created 10 goals - only Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku scored more.

Embed from Getty Images

Sanchez can have a similar impact as Cantona and van Persie

Neville also went on to say that to Sánchez could potentially have as much of an impact as iconic United players such as Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie.

He told: "If you look back at Man United’s biggest signings over the decades, Cantona came out of the hat, Van Persie was a surprise, and they both helped United win titles,”

“I think this could have a similar impact. He’s got the character to play at Old Trafford. It would be a coup, particularly for United fans, to have a player like Sanchez potentially come to them over [Manchester] City. It would be a strong statement," Neville continued.