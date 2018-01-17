Man United risk losing Juan Mata for nothing

Mata in action for United (photo: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could leave the club for nothing at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, United are yet to decide on whether to trigger the 12 month extension on the Spaniard’s contract. The club have used this option on a number of players over the past few months including Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera.

Will the club extend the contract?

It is expected that United will trigger the extension at some point before the end of the season. However because the 29-year-old has not been informed of this, he is now free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs this month.

Mata’s former side Valencia are thought to be among the clubs interested in his signature while there could be interest from rival Premier League clubs.

Mata has scored a total of 24 league goals for United since his arrival from Chelsea back in 2014 and has since made 114 appearances for the club.

History with Jose Mourinho

The Spaniard has had his fair share of history with manager José Mourinho, who was responsible for Mata’s departure when they both worked together at Chelsea.

It was thought that Mata was going to be shown the door immediately when Mourinho took over at Old Trafford 18 months ago, but since then the midfielder has become a valuable player to the Portuguese coach.

Although the pair have worked well together at United, the imminent arrival of Alexis Sanchez may force him out of the starting line-up.

Fellaini’s future

Marouane Fellaini is another player whose Old Trafford future is in doubt. The Belgian’s contract also runs out at the end of the current campaign, however there is no option for his time to be extended at the club.

Mourinho seems keen to avoid losing the midfielder in the summer, especially with the upcoming retirement of Michael Carrick.