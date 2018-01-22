Alexis Sánchez: Manchester United move a dream come true

Above: Alexis Sánchez signing his contract with Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Manchester United

Alexis Sánchez has stated that taking the iconic no. 7 shirt at Old Trafford has set off dreams in his mind, after the Chilean completed his his mega swap deal to Manchester United from Arsenal.

Sets me off dreaming to winning the big trophies

One of the biggest transfer sagas in the recent memory of the Premier League has come to an end.

Sánchez, who was free of his contract with The Gunners in the summer, has been wanted by a number of the league's big-hitters in recent months.

It was believed that it would be the league leaders Manchester City that would win the race for the Chilean, who had a big-money move rejected in the summer, but the Red Devils made a surprise swoop for the 29-year-old, despite a reported late surge from Chelsea.

Sánchez has reportedly signed a four-year deal at the Theatre of Dreams and joins illustrious names such as George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo in wearing the iconic no. 7 shirt as the first Chilean to represent the first team.

The forward has stated that wearing the number and playing for United is "fulfilling a dream" for himself.

“When they told me that Cristiano [Ronaldo]. [Eric] Cantona, [David] Beckham had all worn it," Sánchez stated to manutd.com.

"Just thinking about that number seven sets you off dreaming in your head with ideas about lifting the Champions League trophy and winning the Premier League title.”

“So yes," the Chilean proclaimed. "I’m fulfilling a dream and I hope to give my best and leave many trophies at this club.

"I think that being the first Chilean to play for United’s first team is something that means a lot to me," the 29-year-old added. "Like I always say, playing for United is like a dream.”

Wish him all the success and happiness he deserves

The deal for Sánchez is one of the biggest deals of recent years for more reasons than one, especially in the logistics with it being a swap deal a rarity in the modern game with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the opposite way to the Emirates Stadium.

Mkhitaryan was crucial in his first season at the Red Devils, playing a major role in securing the club's first Europa League title.

However, the 29-year-old has been on the fringes of José Mourinho's side throughout the current campaign, despite a terrific start, and the manager stated that he would be a player that would not be forgotten.

“I would like to wish Henrikh all the success and happiness," Mourinho stated on Mkhitaryan's absence. "That I am sure he is going to get.

"He is a player that we will not forget," the coach concluded. "Especially for his contribution to our Europa League victory.”