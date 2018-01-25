Yeovil Town vs Manchester United preview: Sánchez to make debut as United look to avoid lower league banana skin

Above: Ander Herrera during the 2-0 win over Yeovil Town in January 2015 | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters - Manchester United

An historic evening could be on the cards at Huish Park on Friday night, as Alexis Sánchez is set to make his debut for Manchester United as they visit Yeovil Town in the fourth round of The FA Cup.

Looking to give the fans something to shout about

Many have already written off The Glovers before a ball has been kicked with the side the lowest-ranked to be left in the competition, but with fans being left miserable by their plight at the bottom of League Two, manager Darren Way will be looking to give the long-suffering fans something to shout about.

Yeovil have failed to win in the league since their Boxing Day triumph over Cheltenham but despite the prospect of dropping into the National League, they have had the welcome distraction of cup competitions having also started a run in the EFL Trophy.

But it has the world's oldest cup competition where they have shone, having defeated the likes of Southend United, Port Vale and the 2-0 win over Bradford City to set up this clash, these two sides have met in recent years with United taking a 2-0 win in the third round back in 2015 but Way will be looking to change the result this time around.

Avoid an upset at all costs

The League Two side do face a struggle however as United look to continue their unbeaten start to 2018, but will remain cautious of their hosts having already been on the end of a giant-killing this season.

With Manchester City running away with the Premier League title José Mourinho will have highlighted The FA Cup as a serious chance for silverware. Their excellent form in the new year has seen them win all four of their games which included their third round clash with Derby County.

The Red Devils were pushed to their limits by Gary Rowett's impressive Rams but two late goals from Jesse Lingard and Romleu Lukaku gave them the 2-0 win, and it does look inevitable that United will reach the fifth round for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Team News

A major blow to the hosts will be the absence of Otis Kahn who will begin his five-match ban with the visit of United. The midfielder was sent off in the weekend's defeat to Chesterfield for an altercation with the referee which Yeovil looked to appeal but to no avail.

The big news for United in terms of their starting XI could be the inclusion of their new signing Sánchez, as the club's new no 7 completed his swap move from Arsenal at the beginning of the week.

Mourinho stated in the last round that he will respect The FA Cup but could make several changes from Saturday's 1-0 win over Burnley, while it is expected Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Zlatan Ibrahimović will remain the only absentees

Yeovil Town will host Manchester United in the fourth round of The FA Cup at Huish Park on Friday, January 26 with kick-off at 7:55pm GMT.