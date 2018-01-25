Jose Mourinho extends Manchester United contract to 2020

Photo: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

José Mourinho has extended his stay at Manchester United to 2020 after a successful first 18 months in charge of the Premier League side.

The Portuguese arrived in July 2016 before guiding Man United to two major trophies in first season, the first manager to ever lift a piece of major silverware in his first campaign in charge.

He's attracted a whole host of big-name players, including most recently Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal earlier this week, and improved the club's performances and results.

Mourinho has full trust of board

Things haven't been perfect, but United's support are delighted with the news. So too is the club's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward, who said, “Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020."

Woodward commended Mourinho's commitment to the role and says the board have been pleased with the 54-year-old's willingness to promote young players into the first team.

"His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team," Woodward told the club's official television channel, MUTV. Mourinho has promoted Scott McTominay most prominently, as well as giving debuts to Axel Tuanzebe, Joel Pereira, Demi Mitchell, Angel Gomes and Josh Harrop.

Big name players, 2 major trophies

"He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club," Woodward continued to say.

Mourinho, meanwhile, spoke of his delight to extend his stay at Old Trafford, where many expect him to break his tradition of short-term spells at clubs.

“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future," Mourinho told MUTV.

If Mourinho does stay until 2020, it'll be the longest he's stayed at a club in one single stint. He said his side have "set very high standards" by winning three trophies in his first season, "but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.

“My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years.

Mourinho thanks Man United fans

“And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honour every day and I am really happy.”