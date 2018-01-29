Manchester United to face winner of Birmingham City-Huddersfield Town replay

Jose Mourinho's team have to wait a little longer to know their FA Cup 5th Round opponent. (Photo credit: John Peters/Getty Images)

Monday's FA Cup draw means that Manchester United will travel to either Birmingham City or Huddersfield Town, pending a replay, in the fifth round.

United booked their place in the last-16 with a convincing 4-0 win over Yeovil Town on Friday night. Meanwhile, Birmingham and Huddersfield drew 1-1 on Saturday, and are set for a replay a week from Tuesday.

The fifth round is scheduled for the weekend of February 17/18, immediately before United travel to Sevilla for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

How did United get here?

The Red Devils have beaten Derby County and Yeovil on their FA Cup journey so far. United left it late against Derby, with victory secured in the game's final ten minutes via goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.

The fourth round proved more straightforward, as the Reds traveled to Huish Park for a match-up with League Two Yeovil. A defensive mistake before the break gifted Marcus Rashford the game's opening goal. Second-half strikes from Ander Herrera, Lingard, and Lukaku sealed the win in some style.

How have United fared in past meetings?

United lost 2-1 at Huddersfield in their first Premier League meeting this season. It was the first league defeat of the season for United, and manager David Wagner's team will hope they can repeat the feat should they make it past Birmingham.

Meanwhile, United have not played Birmingham City since 2011, the last time the Midlands club were in England's top flight. United were 5-0 winners that day, avenging a 1-1 draw in Birmingham earlier in the season.

The time and date of the fixture will be confirmed following the replay.