Manchester United trigger 12-month extension in Juan Mata's contract

Credit: Dan Islitene (Getty Images)

Manchester United midfield maestro Juan Mata will stay at the club until at least 2019.

The Reds have decided to trigger the 12-month extension in the Spaniard’s contract after previously extending those of Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera.

Mata could negotiate an exit now

While the 29-year-old seemingly hadn't been informed of the club's future plans for him, he was free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from the start of January.

Mata’s former side Valencia were thought to be among the interested pack, while there was also keen admirers currently in the country, considering he's a Premier League-adapted player.

The Spaniard has scored a total of 30 league goals for United since arriving from Chelsea back in the January 2014 under David Moyes, and has since made 116 appearances for the club.

Mata a fan favourite all over the world

He's had his fair share of history with manager José Mourinho, who was responsible for Mata’s Stamford Bridge - this led to vast reports of Mata leaving Manchester when the Portuguese took charge in July.

However, since then the midfielder has become a valuable player to Mourinho and has only strengthened his label as a clear fan favourite on the terraces.

Although the pair have worked well together at United, the imminent arrival of Alexis Sánchez may force him out of the starting line-up, United's little Spanish genius is there to stay.