Middlesbrough cut short Dael Fry's Rotherham loan spell

Dael Fry [L] challenges former Middlesbrough forward Marvin Emnes | Photo: David Shipman/CameraSport/Getty Images

Middlesbrough have recalled their young defensive prospect Dael Fry from his loan spell at Rotherham United.

Fry, 19, was sent out on loan to the Championship minnows to continue his footballing education once Boro won promotion to the Premier League, but has found things difficult with the Millers rooted to the bottom of the second-tier table.

More clubs likely to be interested

The centre-back, who impressed across his eight appearances for Middlesbrough last season, earned ten further outings with Rotherham but hasn't featured for them since the beginning of November.

He is likely to be sent out on loan once again this transfer window, with clubs across the Championship and League One likely keen to take a chance on the young prospect. He won the Man of the Match award after making his Middlesbrough first-team debut at the age of 17 at Preston North End last season.

It was revealed earlier this season that Fry had trained with the senior England side after impressing the national team hierarchy, and it is hoped he will follow in the footsteps of fellow Boro academy graduate Ben Gibson.

Fry looks to emulate rising star Gibson

Gibson, now 23, spent time on loan lower down the Football League with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers before becoming a fixture in the Middlesbrough first team.

He has since stood in as captain in a number of Premier League games this term, been linked with a senior international call-up as a result of his excellent form, and reportedly attracted interest from both Chelsea and Everton.

With Middlesbrough currently possession impressive strength in depth in the centre of defence, it is unlikely Fry will find himself presented with an extended chance in the first time anytime soon.

Gibson, Calum Chambers, Bernardo Espinosa and Daniel Ayala are all currently ahead of him in Aitor Karanka's defensive pecking order.