Middlesbrough in advanced talks for permanent Patrick Bamford deal

Above: Patrick Bamfrod in action during his time with Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey

It has been reported that Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is in advanced talks for a permanent move to Middlesbrough and is set to complete his medical on Teesside on Monday.

Hero’s welcome

Bamford showcased his talents during his first spell at the Riverside Stadium, scoring 17 league goals in 2014/15 season on Boro’s journey to Championship play-off final.

His career has unfortunately stalled since then, with failed loan spells at Norwich City, Crystal Palace and more recently Burnley.

The 23-year-old only made six appearances for Sean Dyche’s side, with his final appearance coming in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City coming on for the final two minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea recalled Bamford this weekend, and an initial fee of £6million has reportedly been agreed with add-ons pushing it up to around £10m.

Keen on a move

It is expected to be a busy January for Teesside club if the rumours are anything to go by, with Stoke City’s Bojan reportedly interested in a move to the Riverside.

The former Barcelona starlet has been in an out of Mark Hughes’ side this season, including Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Boro’s North-East rivals Sunderland.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old has become unsettled at the Bet365 Stadium, and it was reported by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo that he would be keen on a move to the North-East.

Hughes conceded that it could be difficult to keep hold of Bojan this window, but insisted that he should focus on his Stoke career for the time being.

"He wasn’t fit for the game,” he said. “But we would like him to stay with us."

“But if Bojan and his advisers feel that is the best thing for his career,” the coach stated. “We will have to wait and see and have further discussions about it.”

"Ideally, he just needs to settle down,” Hughes concluded. “And focus on his career at Stoke."

Middlesbrough will welcome West Ham United to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, January 21 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.