Aitor Karanka talks transfers, formations and Boro's new boy ahead of Hammers clash

Aitor Karanka speaking with his centre back duo, who will be hoping to keep a clean sheet vs West Ham | Photo: GettyImages/Alex Livesey

Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough side prepare to face West Ham United at the Riverside on Saturday.

Boro have a new face at the club since the last Premier League game and Karanka was asked about his most recent addition Patrick Bamford.

Patrick's return

Since arriving back at Middlesbrough following his loan spell which ended in 2015, Bamford has been on media duty for the club.

He took part in the club's first Facebook Live video as well as speaking about his move on talkSPORT.

Karanka spoke about his new recruit in his press conference saying he is happy to have Bamford back and that the former Boro loanee should feel at home on Teesside as the Spaniard say "he knows the most important thing is that I trust him"

Boro's head coach was also asked where Bamford would fit into the team, while saying he may not start on Saturday he said Bamford could play anywhere on the front line.

Further transfer activity?

After bringing in two strikers in Bamford and Rudy Gestede, Karanka spoke about his desire to bring a wideman into the club.

The Spaniard had previously mentioned names such as Bojan, Gerard Deulofeu and Robert Snodgrass as potential signings for his side.

He says that he wants to bring in one of these players and that the club "knows the player I want".

Karanka also said today that he would consider any bids which come in for Gaston Ramirez, but as of yet there has been to contact and the would presumably be higher than the touted £12 million as Ramirez remains Middlesbrough's best offensive asset.

Formations

Looking ahead to the weekend's fixture against Boro's "direct rival" in West Ham, the former Real Madrid assistant was questioned about his side's change to a three-at-the-back formation against Watford last week.

Karanka said that the change was to combat Watford's ability to play that formation.

When Middlesbrough last came up against that formation, Chelsea's wing backs caused havoc in the wide areas so much so that Boro changed to playing three centre halves.

Karanka praised his player's flexibility and ability to play multiple formations. He highlighted that he can now play different systems as he has "different formations like the 3-at-the-back, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, so as a coach I have a lot of ideas in my head".

Boro look set to return to the 4-3-3 formation when the Hammers arrive on Teesside.