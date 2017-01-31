Middlesbrough hopeful of Guedioura signing before January window closes

Adlene Guedioura battling with George Friend in 2015, the last time he faced Boro | Photo: GettyImages/Justin Setterfield

The final day of the January transfer window promises to be a late one for those associated with Middlesbrough.

Local paper, The Gazette, believes that Boro are close to bringing in a new signing tonight.

Late transfer activity for Middlesbrough

The player who Boro boss Aitor Karanka wants to bring in is Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The Algerian, who featured three times in this years African Cup of Nations, has had a £3.5 million bid accepted for his services.

Middlesbrough were not the only club in for Guedioura as Hull City also saw a bid accepted today, but the former Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace man has chosen Teesside over Humberside.

Guedioura joins Adam Forshaw, Adam Clayton, Marten de Roon and Grant Leadbitter in fighting for the three central midfield roles in the 4-3-3 formation which Karanka seems to prefer to the 4-2-3-1 he previously favoured.

Is Guedioura what Boro need?

Middlesbrough had been in for players such as Bojan and Jese Rodriguez before both players opted for moves elsewhere in Europe.

Bojan was unveiled as a Mainz player two days ago | Photo: @Mainz05en

Aitor Karanka was angered by his team's lack of activity in the January window and said in his press conference that he had wanted to sign players such as Robert Snodgrass, who ended up at West Ham.

This move may go some way to appeasing the Spanish coach, but he will still feel that his team lacks quality in the wide areas.