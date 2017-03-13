Aitor Karanka looking to "take the positive things" after Manchester City FA Cup exit

Above: Aitor Karanka stated he is taking the positives from the Manchester City defeat | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka stated that he is looking to "take the positive things" after his side crashed out of the FA Cup with the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Taking the positive things

It had been overall a poor season for Boro in the league, but the FA Cup has been their saving grace but were well aware they faced a tough test in the last eight against Pep Guardiola's side.

The Spaniard put out a strong side and in the end their class prevailed, with goals from David Silva and Sergio Agüero in each half secured their place at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals.

Despite the scoreline there were periods where Boro looked to be a danger, and after the game Karanka stated that he will look to focus on the positives of his side's performances.

"I prefer to take the positive things because we recovered our consistency, our confidence," Karanka told his post-match press conference. "The way that we approached the game today, conceding the goal at the beginning of the game, the reaction was good."

"We can't forget that we were playing against one of the best teams in the league and the Champions League," the Spaniard added. "And they rested players to play against us, so they were considering us a strong team."

Looking for fighters

This defeat could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Teesside club, as it allows them to solely focus on the Premier League and what looks to be a battle for survival for Boro.

The currently find themselves in the bottom three with three points between them and safety, Boro return to league action next Sunday when they welcome Manchester United and Karanka stated that he is looking for fighters heading into the last leg of the season.

"Look, always I have needed it but now in the difficult moments," Karanka conceded. "I need 18 fighters in my team."

"Where the players show me that they are ready to play." he stated. "And they are fighting and they are going to fight for the club is on the training ground every day."

"I am with them every day and on Friday," Karanka concluded. "I will always choose at least 18 fighters."