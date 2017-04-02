Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Live Stream Result and 2017 EPL Scores (0-0)

Swansea head into this game having won one of their last four matches, but welcome back two defenders in Martin Olsson and Kyle Naughton who have missed previous matches through injury. Middlesbrough also see the return of a defender in the shape of Daniel Ayala after their back line has been diminished lately. The club still waits for the returns of George Friend and Calum Chambers.

Despite a loss in his first game as Boro boss, Agnew is confident that he is the right man to keep Middlesbrough in the Premier League. This confidence is shared by his chairman, Steve Gibson, who told BT Sport that he hopes the former assistant to Steve Bruce is at the club for years to come.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Live Score and Result

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have also seen a manager leave - but this happened less than a month ago. Boro's last league win came against Swansea before Christmas and this run of 11 games without a win was a deciding factor in Aitor Karanka eventually leaving the North East outfit and Steve Agnew being placed in temporary charge.

The forms of these two clubs has been very different since their last meeting. Boro put three goals past Swansea at the Riverside in December and the Welsh side looked destined for the Championship under Bob Bradley. Bradley has since departed, however, and his successor Paul Clement has done a very good job to take Swansea out of the relegation zone and given them a fighting chance of survival.

Swansea are now out of the relegation places on goal difference, and Middlesbrough are five points from safety. A Swans win would leave the Teessiders eight points from safety and would surely spell an end to their time in the Premier League.

For weeks, people associated with both these teams knew of its significance with regard to the relegation battle, but Saturday's results have made three points all the more vital for both sides. Both Hull City and Crystal Palace won 2-1 over West Ham and Chelsea respectively.

Hello there and welcome to Vavel UK's live coverage of the Premier League as Swansea City vs Middlesbrough live in a match which could have serious implications at the bottom end of the table. The game kicks off at the Liberty Stadium at 1:30pm GMT, but before then we will have the team news and build up to this clash between two clubs fighting for the right to play the England's top flight next season.