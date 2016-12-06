Shelvey and Dummett red cards successfully overturned

The two players received red cards that seemed harsh at the weekend. Photo: Getty/ Serena Taylor

Newcastle United duo Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett have both had their red cards from last weekend's clash with Nottingham Forest overturned after appealing to the FA.

The pair are now available for the visit of Birmingham City on Saturday, however Shelvey may still receive a ban for a racial abuse charge resulting back to September.

Shelvey is shown red by referee Stephen Martin. Photo: Getty/Laurence Griffiths

The incidents

Fans on Tyneside were left baffled and bemused by referee Stephen Martin's double decision to send off both Shelvey and Dummett in the first half on Friday's game.

Shelvey was the first to be given his marching orders, as he was adjudged to have kicked out at Forest's Henri Lansbury in the penalty area.

Moments later, Dummett was also sent off after he clashed with Lansbury inside the area. Although it looked as if the Forest midfielder backed into the Newcastle full-back.

Both incidents resulted in penalties, which Karl Darlow saved.

Appealing the bans

Rafa Benitez was quick to blame Lansbury for the two dismissals and he also wasted little time in appealing the two potential suspensions.

The North East outfit fought the bans and the Football Association decided that no suspensions would be necessary.

Both players are now expected to be involved on Saturday, while referee Martin has been given the week off.

Lansbury goes down after colliding with Dummett. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Shelvey not out of the woods

The appeal means Shelvey is available for the time being but the midfielder still faces a separate FA hearing later this month to decide whether he is guilty of racially abusing Wolves' Roman Saiss, during the Midlands side's 0-2 win at St. James' Park in September.

If found guilty, the 24-year-old could miss a minimum of five games for the Magpies.