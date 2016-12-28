Reports: Sporting Gijon want Cheick Tiote

The Ivorian has spent six years on Tyneside (Image: Getty)

Sporting Gijon are keen on signing Cheick Tiote in January, according to various reports.

Tiote has been pushing for a move away from Tyneside following the Newcastle United's relegation to the Championship as the midfielder saw proposed moves to China and Turkey break down this year.

The 30-year-old want-away midfielder, to no surprise, has not featured in Rafael Benitez' plans this season with his only appearance coming in a cameo outing against Aston Villa in September.

Gijon have speculated to have offered the Magpies £850,000 for Tiote's services, which Benitez may be tempted to accept to lower cash sum due to the Ivorian's contract expiring in the summer.

2016 - looking to leave

Tiote was in and out the side under Steve McClaren as the player's future was uncertain with reports that the former FC Twente wanted to leave the club in January. The riches of the Chinese Super League came calling with Tiote keen on a move to Shanghai Shenhua. A move to China did look on for Tiote as he eagerly waited a decision from the Chinese club, however unfortunately for Tiote, Shanghai Shenhua stalled on the move late in the transfer window.

To Tiote's credit, he returned to Tyneside and became a first-team regular under Benitez. He struck up a solid defensive central midfield partnership with Jack Colback, but despite his efforts, he could not prevent the Geordies from falling into the second tier of English football.

His efforts to keep Newcastle up was thought to be his last contribution as a United player as the summer saw another saga of Tiote's ambitions to leave the Toon Army.

And it looked almost certain that Tiote was going to be 16th player to depart United since their relegation from the Premier League. The 30-year-old was subject to an accepted bid from Turkish giants, Galatasaray. Tiote flew out to Turkey to complete the formalities to the deal, but disappointingly for the Ivory Coast International, the proposed move fell short after failing his medical.

Tiote's last hope of a summer move came down to Qatar as their window remained opened as England's slammed shut. Though, no move materialised for Tiote - leaving him no choice to wait.

Now, as the new year is just a few days away, Mr Tiote may get his craved move away from St James' Park to place himself in yet another relegation battle in La Liga.