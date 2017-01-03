Newcastle United reportedly quoted £15 million for January target Scott Hogan

Hogan is currently in the form of his career. (Image: Getty Images - Dan Istitene)

Newcastle United will reportedly have to pay £15 million if they are to secure the services of Brentford forward Scott Hogan.

The Magpies are speculated to be in the market for a striker in the January window, with Rafael Benitez's side seemingly reliant on goal-machine Dwight Gayle.

Gayle already has 19 goals to his name this season to top the Championship goalscorers list, and Hogan isn't too far behind as he sits joint third with Bristol City's Tammy Abraham on an impressive 14 goals.

The clarity of the Hogan link remains unclear on United's side as the club were reportedly looking to buy players who could make the step-up to the Premier League.

Though, with Benitez's men suffering two defeats in their last three games to surrender their lead at the top of the Championship, Benitez may be forced to continuing to buy players proven in the second division to ensure he meets expectations and returns the club to the top-flight.

Hogan offers potential different dimension

It seems slightly bizarre that the Magpies are in the market for a striker giving they have both Aleksander Mitrovic and Daryl Murphy at their disposal, though there is arguably a problem with them, they are too similar players.

Benitez has found his glory through former Crystal Palace frontman Gayle who often terrorises defences with his willingness to chase down every ball that comes near the opposition's back-line.

If Gayle was to get injured, Hogan would offer a similar presence to the No.9, meaning Benitez wouldn't have to make too many changes to his starting 11.

Although the 56-year-old boss is fully trusted by Newcastle fans, Benitez showed, especially against their defeat at Ewood Park, his stubborn demeanour, after the Spaniard failed to make a substitution until his side had gone 1-0 down with 15 minutes left to play.

The Hogan link is understandable, but with seven defeats already for the Magpies, it suggests that United need a new dimension in some games, both Murphy and Mitrovic offer that but are seemingly not trusted enough by the Champions League winner.

Callum Wilson - another target?

As well as Hogan, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is another striker thought to be on the radar of Newcastle.

Wilson is another Championship-proven striker with bags of pace - similarly to Gayle.

The former Coventry forward fired 20 goals for the Cherries in their title-winning 2015 campaign, before making a steady step-up to Premier League with a hat-trick against West Ham United.

However, in his next game, Wilson suffered a horror knee injury that would rule him out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old recovered to start the season with Eddie Howe's side, chipping in with five goals in 13 starts.

The forward is steadily on the comeback trail and could potentially enjoy a new start on Tyneside were the deal to go ahead, as he'd carry confidence and momentum into next season if he could help Newcastle to the league title - just like he did into his first top-flight season before his cruel season-ending injury.

Respectively, if a deal can be struck, Wilson would likely be preferred to Hogan due to the striker's potential in the top-flight.